‘We won a World Cup with Sreesanth, RP, Irfan’: Twitter in overdrive after Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

Twitter went into an overdrive moments after reports stated that India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a stress fracture on his back. Bumrah was unavailable for selection in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvanathapuram due to the same reason. "Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Bumrah's injury news spread like widlfire on Twitter. Majority of the Indian cricket team fans expressed their disappointments while others saw this as an oppirtunity for someone else to put his hand up and become a hero.

This is how Twitter reacted to Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of T20 World Cup in Australia

Won a world cup with Sreesanth RP Singh and Irfan Pathan!

Sure Bumrah missing is a massive loss, Think about it, good to go for the first time as underdogs !



What worse can happen, may be another group stage elimination!



Amidst the ruins and ashes, may be a new hero emerges! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) September 29, 2022

We will play the world cup without Jadeja and Bumrah pic.twitter.com/2d5dfHKnGC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 29, 2022

ICT fans after seeing the Bumrah news:pic.twitter.com/U8HTurwMOR — Manya (@CSKian716) September 29, 2022

Bumrah and Archer landing at Wankhede on 29th March for IPL opener. pic.twitter.com/RWof04fAAe — viroot (@topgun_mav11) September 29, 2022

Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0k4VAPY3US — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2022

"Losing Bumrah and Jadeja will be huge for India. We didn't expect that things will pan out as they have. He was rested for the Asia Cup precisely to manage his workload management. Now it remains a question if he was even fit enough to play the Australia series," the senior official said.

India's death bowling woes will only compound in Bumrah's absence. The right-arm pacer had made a comeback to the T20I side only in the Australia series. He played the second and third T20I.

BCCI is yet to make any official announcement regarding Bumrah's injury. The pacer is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and although there is about a week's time before India leave for Australia for the world event, it is likely that the selectors will name a replacement soon.

In the list of standby players Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami are the only seam-bowling options. Considering the sameness of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it is likely that Shami will be the preferred choice. Shami has just tested negative for Covid-19. The pacer hasn't played any T20I since last year's World Cup. If he does replaces Bumrah in India's World Cup then match practice is surely going to be an issue for the veteran speedster.

