‘Weirdest franchise I have played for’: After Gayle, Andre Russell slams CPL side Jamaica Tallawahs

cricket

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:10 IST

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has called Carribean Premier League side Jamaica Tallawahs the ‘weirdest franchise’ that he has ever played for. He also announced that this season will be his last with the team. Russell’s comments come just days after the legendary Chris Gayle slammed assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan for playing a role in his exit from the Tallawahs.

“This is the weirdest franchise that I have ever played in. And when I mean weird, people that are supposed to reach out to you as an individual, and I am not just a normal player in the Jamaica Tallawahs team, I was once a leader, I realise how they look at things and how they do things,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Russell as saying.

Also read: David Warner joins debate on saliva to shine ball

Russell added that before the players draft he had shared names of overseas and local players that he would want in the side but there was no response from the management.

“I am a guy that plays to win. And I have won 13 championships (T20 titles). So, I do not play to lose. If I am picking a friend I believe in that friend. But the way Tallawahs went about things, that first, they went in in the draft, on the day of the draft, I was trying to reach out to these people. No reply,” the all-rounder said.

“I felt like a first-class player that just made his debut one game ago. Your opinion is not valuable. That’s how I was treated,” Russell added.

“Even when I ask questions: who you guys planning on retaining? Who you guys planning on buying? I don’t get no answer on that. So, I just leave it,” he added. “I think this might be my last season for Jamaica Tallawahs. I’m just clearing the air.”

Earlier, Gayle launched a scathing attack on former West Indies teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan in a video on his Youtube channel. The attack came after the Tallawahs decided not to retain Gayle and the burly opener was instead signed as a marquee player by St. Lucia Zouks.

Also read: England’s Moeen Ali says Test exile due to excessive criticism

“When I came back to the Tallawahs, Sarwan was assistant coach. Myself and Sarwan had a discussion, he wanted to be the head coach. When I left Jamaica Tallawahs, that team was a high-spirited team. (But) the amount of complaints I used to get when I wasn’t there, the amount of problems they had with Sarwan - Russell was the captain at that time - the amount of problem that Sarwan and the captain have...so many players were traumatised because of Sarwan,” Gayle said. Gayle also added that he had told Sarwan that the latter was not experienced enough to be a head coach yet.

“What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech on my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing,” he added.