‘Welcome home’: David Warner reunites with family as Australian players out of quarantine after return from India- WATCH

After days of hasty travel and hard quarantine, the Australian players – who took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 – are finally back home. A group of 38 Australians left for the Maldives on May 6 after the tournament was indefinitely suspended on May 4, due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble. They had to wait for about 10 days before the Australian government lifted the temporary ban on its citizens travelling from India.

The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and other officials had to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival in Sydney. On Monday, Warner met his family after weeks. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper took to Instagram to share the videos of reunion with his daughters.

Warner shares his picture with his daughter (Instagram / David Warner)

Pace bowler Jason Behrendorff, who was a part of Chennai Super Kings, spoke to public broadcaster ABC and said he ‘can’t wait to get home’ and see his family.

“It's always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we're able to get home was a relief, and now we're out of quarantine, I can't wait to get home and see my family,” he said.

The 14th edition of IPL, which had completed around half its fixtures, will be played to a conclusion in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the BCCI said in a release on Saturday. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, the Australian media has reported that Kolkata Knight Riders’ most expensive buy, Pat Cummins, won’t be available for the rescheduled IPL. However, there is no confirmation from the franchise yet over the availability of the fast bowler.