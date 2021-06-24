Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Well Done’: Shane Warne applauds ‘terrific’ Southampton pitch following New Zealand's win
cricket

‘Well Done’: Shane Warne applauds ‘terrific’ Southampton pitch following New Zealand's win

Shane Warner congratulated the New Zealand team for winning the inaugural WTC Final. At the same time, he lauded the pitch curator for preparing a great track.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:36 PM IST
File image of Shane Warne(Getty Images)

Spin legend Shane Warne has heaped praise on the pitch curator of the Rose Bowl for producing a ‘terrific pitch’ for the ICC World Test Championship final, which was won by Kane Williamson’s New Zealand on Wednesday. A phenomenal bowling show by the Kiwi pace battery and a resilient run-chase by Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured that New Zealand script history by defeating Virat Kohli’s India by 8 wickets.

Warner took to Twitter and congratulated the New Zealand team for winning the inaugural WTC Final. At the same time, he lauded the pitch curator for preparing a great track.

“Congrats to Kane Williamson and the entire Nz team. Well done on winning the trophy & well done to everyone at the #hampshirebowl for producing a terrific pitch too @ICC,” Warne tweeted.

Ahead of the WTC final, head groundsman at Hampshire Simon Lee had hinted that the pitch for the summit clash would have some ‘pace, bounce, and carry.’

After the rain washed out two of the first five days of the Test match, the ICC implemented the use of its Reserve Day to increase the chances of a result. The New Zealand bowlers delivered in style to bowl out India for 170 before Williamson and Taylor steered a successful chase of 139 to secure a memorable eight-wicket win.

ALSO READ | WTC Final - Team India Report Card: A disaster at Southampton

With India starting the day at 64 for two in their second innings, a lead of 32, all results were still possible but New Zealand's pace quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner combined to take the final eight wickets for just 106 more runs.

In the third and final session, New Zealand skipper Williamson reached the half-century mark, bringing up his 50 with a boundary, while Taylor scored the winning runs through the leg-side to win New Zealand's second major international trophy, following their ICC Knock Out triumph back in 2000.

(With Agency Inputs)

Topics
shane warne world test championship
