IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Well played, boys': Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21
cricket

'Well played, boys': Krunal, Hardik applaud Baroda's journey in SMAT 2020-21

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya on Monday hailed the Baroda's run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Baroda lost the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to Tamil Nadu by seven wickets(Twitter)

Baroda lost the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to Tamil Nadu by seven wickets on Sunday evening. Manimaran Siddharth's four-wicket haul followed by Baba Aparajith's unbeaten 29-run knock guided Dinesh Karthik-led side to victory.

Despite the loss, the Baroda players got praised by two of their senior teammates - Krunal and Hardik Pandya. The latter took to Twitter on Monday to applaud Baroda's performance. He wrote, “Well played, boys. You should be proud of this achievement.”

On the other hand, Krunal took to Twitter and wrote, “Top effort boys! Superb performances in the tournament. We've come a long way and there's a long way to go.”

Earlier in the tournament, Baroda captain Krunal had left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara as the all-rounder's father passed away. Krunal Pandya had left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he did not play for Baroda in the rest of the tournament.

Krunal had played three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq tournament, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda.

ALSO READ | ‘He demanded absolute professionalism’: Shane Lee feels Indian players ‘appear a bit scared’ under Kohli’s captaincy

Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England.

The coronavirus pandemic had made the situation slightly more complex this time going into the tournament as players needed to focus not only on their games, but also on bio-bubble protocols and safety regulations.

But the T20 tournament proved as a perfect opportunity for the young and fringe players to impress the national selectors with an eye on the 2021 T20 World Cup.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krunal pandya hardik pandya syed mushtaq ali trophy baroda
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP