'I went alone to beach for a walk': Suryakumar Yadav reveals how he dealt with Australia tour snub

There were never any doubts about Suryakumar Yadav's abilities with the bat. The Mumbai cricketer made a name for himself in the domestic circuit, and after his exploits over the years in the Indian Premier League, he became a household name. But in IPL 2020, Suryakumar did not only scored runs, but he also won matches for Mumbai Indians.

His innings of 79* in 43 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore was one of his finest hours with the bat. Suryakumar won the hearts of the cricketing world, and fans enjoyed his unique style with the willow. It seemed the batsman has come of age, and will soon be making headways for India.

But then, there came disappointment. The 30-year-old was left out of the T20I squad that was set to travel to Australia, and fans found it hard to understand the reasons behind the call.

In a recent interview with Sports Today, Suryakumar recalled how he dealt with the major setback.

"I actually went alone to the beach for the walk. I told my wife I would be back in an hour. I wanted to think, actually plan out how I would go about it in the next few matches because we had some important matches coming up in the IPL. It was important for me to turn up and win games for our team," the batsman said.

"I just said 'give me some time, I will just go for a walk alone and come back, you will see a wide smile on my face'," he added.

"And when I came back to the (Mumbai Indians) team room, there were a lot of players sitting there and they actually came up to me and asked me to keep working hard and asked me to wait for the right time and opportunity. They told me it would come my way," he further added.

The patience and hard work have finally paid off for the batsman as he has been named in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

"I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there.

"I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spending quality time, grasp as much as I can," Suryakumar signed off.

