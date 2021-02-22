‘His bat did the talking’: Aakash Chopra heaps praise on India batsman Suryakumar Yadav for breaking into India T20 side
After a spectacular showing in the Indian Premier League 2020 season for Mumbai Indians in the UAE, many fans clamoured for Suryakumar Yadav to be named in India's T20I side for the Australia tour. After Suryakumar Yadav was not named in the squad, fans questioned the team's selection, and it took coach Ravi Shastri to calm things down.
In a tweet last year, Shastri had asked Suryakumar to remain "strong" and "patient". Well, finally, the patience and hard work for the Mumbai batsman has paid off.
The 30-year-old received his maiden India call for the upcoming T20I series against England, and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised the domestic veteran for continuing to work hard despite all the disappointments.
“It took a while but his name came at last. He’s done a lot of hard work, scored lots of runs. In the end, his bat did the talking and I’m very happy for him. Hopefully, he’ll get an opportunity play and do well,” Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.
Chopra also praised Rajasthan Royals youngster Rahul Tewatia who grabbed the spotlight after numerous match-winning performances for his team in the IPL 2020.
“It’s great to see Rahul Tewatia also in the mix. Brings two skills to the table. Can bowl leg-spin and hit the big sixes. That’s something is very good about him,” Chopra added.
Meanwhile, India will play the Day/Night Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting from Thursday.
