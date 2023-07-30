West Indies cricket's epic response to viral 'Free rum when WI win' dig after ending 4-year losing streak vs India

West Indies staged a comeback in the second ODI of their three-match series against India, winning by six wickets, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday. The visitors won the first ODI by five wickets, and then the hosts fought back in the next match. The match also saw West Indies end their four-year losing streak against India, where they lost nine games.

Chasing a target of 182 runs, West Indies reached 182/4 in 36.4 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 80 balls by captain Shai Hope, who also clattered two fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Keacy Carty hammered an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off 65 deliveries, packed with four fours. For India's bowling department, Shardul Thakur took three wickets.

West Indies announced the result on Twitter, which received a rather hilarious comment. A fan shared a photo of a restaurant in the comment section, which stated, "FREE RUM WHEN WEST INDIES WIN".

Meanwhile, Windies Cricket replied, “Bring the rum and come.”

West Indies Cricket's comment left everyone in splits. One fan said, "No free rum then".

"We're on our way", another user said.

Initially, Ishan Kishan smacked a half-century as India were bowled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter clobbered 55 runs off 55 balls, including four sixes and a four. West Indies bowlers were in top form, as Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd took three wickets each, and Alzarri Joseph scalped two dismissals.

Speaking after the match, India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya criticised his side's batting line-up. "We didn't bat in the way we were supposed to. The wicket got much better than the first innings. Disappointing, but got to learn many more things. The way the openers batted, the way Kishan batted, it's important for Indian cricket. Thakur kept our hopes alive. Hope batted well, they held their nerves and got over the line. I have to bowl more overs to get ready for the World Cup," he said.

"Being a turtle at the moment, not a rabbit. Hoping everything goes well during the World Cup. They will be tested, we will be tested now that the series stands 1-1. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players," he further added. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for India in the second ODI, and will be aiming to feature in the decider, scheduled for August 1.

