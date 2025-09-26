Search Search
Friday, Sept 26, 2025
West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Tests due to unspecified injury, Johann Layne named replacement

PTI |
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 10:57 am IST

Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India. 

Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an unspecified injury, with uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replacing him in the squad.

Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India. (AFP)
Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India. (AFP)

The two-match Test series is set to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the Test series against India," Windies Cricket announced on X.

The board did not disclose the details of the 26-year-old Joseph's injury.

But it stated that he will be reevaluated ahead of the white-ball series against Bangladesh, starting on October 18.

"Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," the statement added.

His injury is a massive blow to the tourists.

Since making his debut last year, the Guyanese speedster has already bagged 51 wickets in the 11 Tests he has played, averaging a brilliant 21.66 with an economy rate of just over 3.

The 22-year-old Layne, who hails from Barbados, is a seam bowling all-rounder.

He has played 19 First-Class matches, scoring 495 runs while picking up 66 wickets at an average of 22.28 with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live
