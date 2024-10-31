Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Indies tour a chance f

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2024 12:02 PM IST

CRICKET-ODI-WIN-ENG:Cricket-West Indies tour a chance for untapped talent to shine, says Livingstone

- England's tour of the West Indies will be a platform for players to make a name for themselves, stand-in captain Liam Livingstone said ahead of three One-Day and five Twenty20 Internationals in the Caribbean.

West Indies tour a chance f
West Indies tour a chance f

England have named a youthful squad for the white-ball series with four uncapped players - Michael Pepper, Dan Mousley, Jafer Chohan and John Turner - in line to make their debuts.

"If somebody comes in and shows something we haven't already got, they can leapfrog people very quickly. There's a lot of untapped talent and we are going to see some of that," Livingstone told reporters on Wednesday.

"Hopefully there will be someone within this group where people say: 'Remember that series we had in the West Indies when so-and-so made a name for themselves?'

"There's going to be a lot of debuts over the next few weeks. It's about time we threw them in at the deep end and see what they're all about."

Livingstone, 31, will captain the ODI side in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler, who will return for the T20 matches.

"It's my job as an experienced player to help these guys along and make them as comfortable as possible in this environment," Livingstone said.

"I want the next few games to be a hell of a lot of fun, play some good cricket, win some games and then hand the reins back to Jos."

The first ODI will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua later on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //