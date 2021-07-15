Marsh, Starc help Australia win 4th T20I by 4 runs to end losing streak against West Indies

Mitchell Marsh’s all-round heroics on Wednesday helped Australia register their first win in the ongoing 5-match T20I series against West Indies. The all-rounder smashed a 44-ball 75 and then picked up three wickets to hand a 4-run win to the Aussies in Gros Islet. The hosts have already clinched the series after winning the first three games comprehensively and lead the series 3-1.

The visitors batted first and posted 189-6 in an innings twice interrupted by rain breaks. Marsh belted 75 from 44 balls for his third half-century of the series and shared a 114-run second-wicket stand with skipper Aaron Finch, who contributed 53.

The duo first scored 72 runs in the powerplay and then blazed 112 runs in the first half as Australia looked to score 200. However, Hayden Walsh's three wickets helped West Indies stage a comeback as Australia lost wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies started aggressively with openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis racing to 62. They hammered 15 in the second over from Riley Meredith and 23 in the fourth over from Dan Christian. Wrist spinner Adam Zampa broke the opening stand and bowled Lewis out for 31.

Marsh entered into the picture with the big wicket of Chris Gayle (1), getting the Universe Boss caught inside the long-on boundary. The all-rounder continued to damage the Windies batting as he removed Nicholas Pooran (16) and Simmons, who blazed 72 off 48 balls, on consecutive balls in the 16th over.

It seemed like the West Indies counterattack had withered but there was a sting in the tail.

Needing 36 off the last two overs to win, Andrew Russell and Fabian Allen Riley Meredith to the cleaners, plundering him for 25 in the penultimate over.

The hosts needed 11 runs off the last over but Starc bowled five dot balls on the trot before getting hit for a maximum off the last ball to leave the home side at 185-6.

Brief Scores:

Australia 189/6 (Finch 53, Mitchell Marsh 75; Hayden Walsh 3-27);

West Indies 185/6 (Lendl Simmons 72, Evin Lewis 31; Mitchell Marsh 3-24)

(With PTI Inputs)