    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies score after 2 overs is 7/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 2, 2024 7:10 PM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies at 7/1 after 2 overs, Keacy Carty at 0 runs and Evin Lewis at 0 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 02 Nov 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph
    England squad -
    Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 2, 2024 7:10 PM IST

    West Indies
    Keacy Carty 0 (2)
    Evin Lewis 0 (0)
    England
    John Turner 1/6 (1)

    Nov 2, 2024 7:08 PM IST

    Nov 2, 2024 7:06 PM IST

    Nov 2, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    West Indies
    Brandon King 1 (6)
    Evin Lewis 0 (0)
    England
    Jofra Archer 0/1 (1)

    Nov 2, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt(WK), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(C), Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner.

    Nov 2, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C)(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

    Nov 2, 2024 6:34 PM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field

    Nov 2, 2024 6:07 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Most Runs

    Evin Lewis
    Evin LewisWI
    94 Runs
    M1
    HS94
    SR136.23

    Most Wickets

    Gudakesh Motie
    Gudakesh MotieWI
    4 Wickets
    Inn1
    Avg10.25
    SR15.00
