West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies score after 2 overs is 7/1
- 34 Mins agoWest Indies at 7/1 after 2 overs
- 36 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Brandon King is out and West Indies at 7/1 after 1.4 overs
- 38 Mins agoBrandon King smashed a Four on John Turner bowling . West Indies at 5/0 after 1.2 overs
- 40 Mins agoWest Indies at 1/0 after 1 overs
- 8 Mins agoEngland Playing XI
- 8 Mins agoWest Indies Playing XI
- 10 Mins agoToss Update
- 37 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph
England squad -
Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood...Read More
West Indies vs England Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Maiden international wicket for Turner and he is thrilled to bits! He has Jordan Cox to thank because it was a tough catch but Cox made it look easy.
West Indies vs England Live Score: FOUR! First of the game.
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt(WK), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(C), Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner.
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C)(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.
West Indies vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024
West Indies vs England Match Details
2nd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.