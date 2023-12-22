close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / West Indies vs England Live Score: 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 01:30 AM
Live

West Indies vs England Live Score: 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 to start at 01:30 AM

Dec 22, 2023 12:39 AM IST
OPEN APP

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start at 01:30 AM

West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023. Match will start on 22 Dec 2023 at 01:30 AM
Venue : Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sherfane ...Read More Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

West Indies vs England Live Score, 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023
West Indies vs England Live Score, 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 22, 2023 12:39 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 between West Indies and England to be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
West Indies England England tour of West Indies 2023 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out