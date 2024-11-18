West Indies vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds
England squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood...Read More
West Indies vs England Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! West Indies and Evin Lewis are underway in a streaky fashion. Jofra Archer bends his back and bangs it into the surface, on the bodyline, Evin Lewis swivels to pull but the ball gets a smidge heavy on the batter. It goes off the top edge and flies over the leaping second slip fielder for a boundary at deep third.
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (In for Saqib Mahmood), Adil Rashid (In for Dan Mousley), John Turner.
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd (In for Obed McCoy), Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024
5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.