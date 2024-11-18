Explore
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi 16oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 18, 2024 1:33 AM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Evin Lewis hit a Four on Jofra Archer bowling.West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs England Live Score, 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs England Live Score, 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 18 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
    Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Terrance Hinds
    England squad -
    Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 1:33 AM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Score: Evin Lewis smashed a Four on Jofra Archer bowling . West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    West Indies vs England Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! West Indies and Evin Lewis are underway in a streaky fashion. Jofra Archer bends his back and bangs it into the surface, on the bodyline, Evin Lewis swivels to pull but the ball gets a smidge heavy on the batter. It goes off the top edge and flies over the leaping second slip fielder for a boundary at deep third.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:09 AM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (In for Saqib Mahmood), Adil Rashid (In for Dan Mousley), John Turner.

    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    Nov 18, 2024 1:06 AM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd (In for Obed McCoy), Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

    Nov 18, 2024 12:41 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    5th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. West Indies at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes