WI vs ITA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: West Indies look to end group stage on strong note vs eliminated Italy

WI vs ITA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: West Indies face Italy in Kolkata.

WI vs ITA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Unbeaten West Indies take on Italy in their final group-stage fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata on Thursday. West Indies have already qualified for the Super Eight stage and are Group C table toppers. Meanwhile, Italy have already been eliminated. Even though they haven't qualified for the next round, the Italians will be proud due to their 10-wicket win over Nepal. West Indies have been in dominant form in this tournament and began their campaign with a 35-run victory over Scotland. Then they defeated 196 against title contenders England, followed by an eight-wicket win over Nepal. They have a net run-rate of 1.820, and only a huge defeat can see them lose top spot in the group. For West Indies fans, Quentin Sampson's selection in the squad has sparked plenty of debate. But he could make his World Cup debut on Thursday. He made his debut against Afghanistan, and it was promising, as he got 30 runs, including two sixes against Rashid Khan. But in his next two T20I matches, he only registered scores of two and three against the same opponents. Speaking ahead of the match, West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer said, "You look at all the games, different individuals put up their hands and put in some good performances. So that's a sign of a very good batting unit where you have different individuals, square runs at different points and times." ...Read More

