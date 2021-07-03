West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I: Live Score and Updates

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I: It has all come down to the 5th T20I between West Indies and South Africa. A nail-biting series will be decided by a thrilling contest between the two teams. With the series levelled at 2-2, both teams will have a lot to play for in the final encounter. Who will come out on top









West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan

