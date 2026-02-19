West Indies warm up fine before Super Eights

Kolkata: The margins have been reasonably comprehensive—35 runs against Scotland, 30 runs against England, nine wickets against Nepal, and now, a 42-run win against Italy here on Thursday. Shamar Joseph and Shai Hope of West Indies celebrate a dismissal. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

On the batting front, there has been at least one big, standout performance every match. The fast bowlers have been run in well, with the spinners getting an extensive workout on contrasting pitches in Kolkata and Mumbai. And considering two of their Super Eights matches are at Wankhede and Eden Gardens, West Indies would think it’s a job well done so far.

Which is quite a statement already, given West Indies came to this World Cup not exactly as contenders. Their hitting ability was never in doubt, but the bowling hadn’t earned the stripes yet. Four matches down the line, that has quietly changed. In Gudakesh Motie, West Indies have found a stable performer who not only takes wickets but is also on the cheaper side. Between Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph, West Indies have been able to keep the economy around the seven-run mark. Most encouraging however is Matthew Forde’s progress—averaging just 4.4 runs in three matches and taking four wickets, three of which came against Italy.

“We’re just taking the strides where we need to,” Shai Hope said at the post-match presentation. “I just feel as though the confidence and clarity that we’re finding in our bowlers gives us a lot more, I guess, clearer execution. And in this situation here, it’s just about doing it over and over, all the way through until we get as far as we can get.”

Hope himself is enduring a good streak of late, having hit back-to-back half-centuries (he hit 61* off 44 balls against Nepal) now. And while West Indies started wobbling once Hope was dismissed for 75 off 46 balls, they had more than enough to defend despite this being the lowest total batting first this event.

Overall though, it still has been good going for West Indies, with Shimron Hetmyer (64 in 36 balls against Scotland) and Sherfane Rutherford (76* off 42 balls against England) giving a good account of themselves along with Hope’s two fifties.

These are significant numbers in the run-up to the Super Eights. That no one particular batter or bowler has outshone others syncs well with the Caribbean concept of playing hard as a team and making every chance count. There were a few apprehensions about the batting order and their bowling edge but both have been addressed well. No one talks about the fielding till you start dropping catches but at least going by Thursday’s performance—where Shamar Joseph became the first cricketer to bag four wickets (4/30) and four catches in a T20I—West Indies seem sorted on that front as well.

Hope however doesn’t want any complacency to creep in. “You’ve got to bring your best, your best on your game in a tournament, especially like this, the cricket World Cup. So I just expect to see the guys coming out this time, you know, give me their best and execute the way that they need to. Yes, it’s a fine margin. Yes, we know we have that depth (in batting), but still some balance marks need to be applied, especially when you’re coming against opposition that is international cricket.

“Anyone can get you on the day. You’ve got to still be clinical and ruthless with the way you go about your stroke play. So as much depth as we have, we’ve got to keep finishing. Four and four is a result, you want to be in the next stage again. So let’s just take it one day at a time.”