Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi 23oC
    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria score after 7 overs is 5/2

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 15, 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 5/2 after 7 overs, Ollie Peake at 0 runs and Campbell Kellaway at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score, Match 30 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25
    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25. Match will start on 15 Mar 2025 at 08:00 AM
    Venue : W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

    Western Australia squad -
    Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, D'Arcy Short, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Charlie Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Josh Vernon, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Sam Greer
    Victoria squad -
    Ashley Chandrasinghe, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Harry Dixon, Josh Brown, Marcus Harris, Ollie Peake, Thomas Rogers, Will Pucovski, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Matthew Short, Mitchell Perry, Reiley Mark, Will Sutherland, Xavier Crone, Jai Lemire, Liam Blackford, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Austin Anlezark, Cameron McClure, David Moody, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Peter Siddle, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Tyler Pearson    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 5/2 after 7 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Ollie Peake 0 (2)
    Campbell Kellaway 1 (19)
    Western Australia
    Joel Paris 1/3 (4)

    Mar 15, 2025 8:26 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 3/1 after 6 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Campbell Kellaway 1 (19)
    Blake Macdonald 0 (10)
    Western Australia
    Cameron Gannon 1/2 (3)

    Mar 15, 2025 8:21 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 3/1 after 5 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Blake Macdonald 0 (10)
    Campbell Kellaway 1 (13)
    Western Australia
    Joel Paris 0/1 (3)

    Mar 15, 2025 8:18 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 2/1 after 4 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Blake Macdonald 0 (5)
    Campbell Kellaway 0 (12)
    Western Australia
    Cameron Gannon 1/2 (2)

    Mar 15, 2025 8:13 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Marcus Harris is out and Victoria at 2/1 after 3.1 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: OUT! c Cameron Bancroft b Cameron Gannon.

    Mar 15, 2025 8:12 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 2/0 after 3 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Campbell Kellaway 0 (12)
    Marcus Harris 2 (6)
    Western Australia
    Joel Paris 0/0 (2)

    Mar 15, 2025 8:08 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 2/0 after 2 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Marcus Harris 2 (6)
    Campbell Kellaway 0 (6)
    Western Australia
    Cameron Gannon 0/2 (1)

    IPL 2024 Points Table

    1
    India
    SAU
    51.76Points
    9Played
    6Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    WWWWD
    2
    India
    QUN
    36.8Points
    9Played
    3Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    WLWWL
    3
    India
    NSW
    35.39Points
    9Played
    3Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    DWLWL
    4
    India
    WAU
    34.43Points
    9Played
    3Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    DWLLD
    5
    India
    VCT
    32.49Points
    9Played
    3Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    LLLLW
    6
    India
    TAS
    27.61Points
    9Played
    2Won
    -NRR
    Recent form
    LLWLW
    Mar 15, 2025 8:04 AM IST

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score: Victoria at 0/0 after 1 overs

    Western Australia vs Victoria Live Score:
    Victoria
    Campbell Kellaway 0 (6)
    Marcus Harris 0 (0)
    Western Australia
    Joel Paris 0/0 (1)

    orange-capMost Runs

    Hilton Cartwright
    Hilton CartwrightWAU
    765 Runs
    M9
    HS171*
    SR50.46

    purple-capMost Wickets

    Fergus O'Neill
    Fergus O'NeillVCT
    38 Wickets
    Inn15
    Avg19.26
    SR45.81
    Mar 15, 2025 7:07 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 30 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25

    Western Australia vs Victoria Match Details
    Match 30 of Sheffield Shield, 2024/25 between Western Australia and Victoria to be held at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

