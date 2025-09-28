‘We’ve come close in the past, want to make things right’

Mumbai: From waiting in Mumbai airport’s arrival lounge to welcome the 2017 ODI World Cup runners-up, Jemimah Rodrigues has become a key middle-order batter as India go into a new campaign starting on Tuesday chasing their first global title. In this interview with HT, the 25-year-old talks about the process of adjusting the middle-order role, the excitement of playing her first 50-overs World Cup and taking over as Red Bull brand ambassador from teammate Smriti Mandhana. India’s middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues. (Red Bull)

Excerpts

How have you prepared for your first ODI World Cup?

I have played in four T20 World Cups, so I am used to World Cup pressure. But this is still a first in ODI cricket, which will be different. I am ready for it and really excited because it’s a home World Cup. Preparations have been great. The girls are excited. We have our plans in place. Waiting for the big day and hopefully things will fall into place.

The ODI World Cup has its space in the calendar because you have to wait four years for it. This makes it even more special. In the past, we have come very close, especially in 2017. We can make things right and hopefully hold that trophy.

How is the challenge of shifting to the middle order?

It was all about wherever the team puts me, I want to be prepared. I started making it really difficult for me in preps…working differently, coming out of my comfort zone, batting on difficult pitches, playing different kinds of bowlers – sometimes face different balls which may move or skid more, on different surfaces. That gave me a lot of confidence.

It was a mindset change because batting at No.3 having always opened was something I was very comfortable doing. I needed to be up for it. I started with T20...what if I have to be a finisher...get runs straightaway. I started attacking every ball for six and four in the nets. That is impossible I knew but wanted to figure out a way to get smart runs. That mindset change of just going after it gave me the confidence to play a few innings which even I was not confident I could.

And there are days in the middle order when you have to bat longer…

The transition took me a bit of time because I had played over 100 T20s and only 20-odd ODIs. In the middle order, you don’t know what to expect. I feel it’s the toughest role because there are days when you have to walk in during the Powerplay, and at times be a finisher. So, the preparations helped.

You have learnt to play ramps and scoops too…

I am very wristy and a lot of wrist comes in playing the scoops. Having played hockey (at national level) helps. I used to stand close to the goal post and deflect the ball. I use the same technique to help the ball over the fielders behind the stumps.

My dad (and coach) always told me that I should not look to muscle the ball because of my structure. So, I explored how to get runs faster and smarter. When younger, I would watch everyone from Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, even Smriti Mandhana, whack the ball and feel I had to play like them. I tried and failed horribly.

Has there been team talk about embracing the pressure of the home crowd?

It is about more than playing to the expectation of the crowd, of making sure what you can do to make the team win. Once you do that, the crowd would also be happy. I love that energy of the home crowd, which you can feed off in the game. I have visualised lifting the trophy quite a few times.

Are you the fielding leader of the team?

You can say that. When I am on the field, Harry di (Harman) and Bali Sir (Munish Bali, the fielding coach) have given me and Richa Ghosh the role to make sure the fielders are at the right positions so that the angles are right. I love leading from the front. I try to carry my energy into the field. That’s what sport is all about.