'What a way to treat our Olympians': Maxwell 'disgusted' by South Australia's treatment of returning Olympic athletes

The Australian Olympics contingent performed well in Tokyo as they managed to get 46 medals which included 17 gold medals. However, people back at home are not happy with the government's decision to extend the quarantine period for the returning athletes. As per olympics.com.au, the South Australian Government has imposed an additional quarantine period for the returning athletes who belong from the region. This has increased the total quarantine period to 28 days including hotel quarantine in Sydney.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell isn't happy with the way the South Australian Government has decided to treat their athletes.

Taking to Twitter, Maxwell wrote: "This is actually disgusting. What a way to treat our olympians who represented us so well."

The South Australian athletes who have returned from the Olympics, will undergo another period of quarantine after completing the hotel quarantine that the whole Australian Olympic Team is undergoing in Sydney.

South Australia is the only state to do this. There are 56 team members returning to South Australia with 16 currently quarantined in Sydney.

AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll says the decision lies in the face of the expert medical advice of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Chief Medical Officer David Hughes that the mental health of athletes can be severely challenged after returning from a highly constrained Tokyo Games environment into the further isolation of extended lockdown.

"While other countries are celebrating the return of their athletes, we are subjecting ours to the most cruel and uncaring treatment. They are being punished for proudly representing their country with distinction at the Olympic Games," said Carroll.

The AOC wrote formally to the South Australian Chief Medical Officer after weeks of discussions with departmental staff. On Wednesday, the AOC was informed of the decision that the Olympians would be required to home quarantine, on top of the two weeks hotel quarantine just completed.