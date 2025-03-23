New Delhi [India], : In the IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Virat Kohli played a masterful innings, scoring an unbeaten 59* that not only anchored RCB's innings but also marked a significant milestone his 400th T20 match. "What an amazing inning": Shikhar Dhawan on Virat Kohli's 400th T20I match

Shikhar Dhawan, a former cricketer and commentator, was on commentary during the match and couldn't help but applaud Kohli's remarkable performance.

"What an amazing inning Virat has played, such a big match for him playing in his 400th T20. Ishq mai jeetane ke liye kaafi hu, mai akela hi Zamane ke liye kaafi hu. Dil khol kar tum mujhe kharch karo bacho, mai akela hi run banane ke liye kaafi hu," Shikhar Dhawan said while doing commentary on JioHotstar.

This served as a heartfelt tribute to Kohli's achievement. The line emphasized Kohli's ability to make a significant impact and carry the team with his brilliance.

Shikhar's words were more than just praise; they highlighted Kohli's consistency and immense contribution to T20 cricket. The Shayari perfectly captured the respect Shikhar has for Kohli, not only as a fellow cricketer but also as a constant source of inspiration in the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off the Indian Premier League 2025 with a statement 7-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the Eden Gardens. Rajat Patidar began his RCB captaincy reign with the sweet taste of victory, while Ajinkya Rahane had to settle for defeat in his first game as KKR skipper.

KKR batted first and posted a target of 175 for RCB, captain Rahane was the top scorer for KKR with 56 runs, and KKR struggled in the first three overs where they lost De cock. After losing the first wicket Rahane and Narine built a strong partnership of 103 runs which was later broken by Rasikh Salam. Josh Hazelwood and Krunal Pandya then took wickets at regular intervals and restricted KKR to 174 runs.

In the quest for 175, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli gave an explosive beginning to Bengaluru. The Englishman took on the role of the aggressor, while Kohli was fierce with the few deliveries he faced during the powerplay. With Salt's merciless batting, RCB surged to 80 by the end of the powerplay without losing a wicket, marking their second-highest score in the history of the lucrative league.

Kohli remained not out and finished the game along with Liam Livingstone in the 17th over. Biref Score: Kolkata Knight Riders 174/8 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 177/3 .

