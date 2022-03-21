What an exciting player! Got power, ability to clear lines': Sangakkara reserves big praise for IND's 20-year-old star

The Indian Premier League (IPL) in its course of 14 years since the inaugural season in 2008 has produced some phenomenal young talents many of whom have even managed to break into the Indian set-up across formats in recent times. One of these promising youngsters is Riyan Parag, and although he is not part of the Indian team or is on consideration for a spot in the senior side, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara heaped immense praise on the 20-year-old Indian cricket star ahead of the start of the 15th season of the IPL.

Speaking to Red Bull Cricket, the Sri Lankan cricket legend hailed two promising Indian youngsters in the Rajasthan Royals set-up - Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Parag was bought back at the mega auction last month for INR 3.8 crore, Jaiswal was retained by the franchise.

“I don’t want to single out, but we have some very good young players. They all have the potential,” said Sangakkara.

“We saw what Yashasvi can do last season; we are still scratching the surface with him. He’s very exciting and a guy who has tremendous courage and determination growing up. He’s committed and works hard, sometimes too hard. He wants to learn all the time. We are very fortunate to have come across Yashasvi and have him in our squad," he added.

In his last two season with the Royals, Jaiswal scored 289 runs in 13 matches with one half-century score. Parag, on the other hand, has struggled in the last two season, scoring 93 in 11 games in 2021 and 86 in 12 matches in 2020.

"When it comes to Riyan, again, what an exciting player! You are talking about strength, power, ability to clear the lines. Good against pace and spin, good against the short ball. He’s a young man, a different personality to Yashashvi Jaiswal. He has more energy and vibrancy in a different way. He’s a guy who’s excited to play and want to do well.”

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on March 29.

