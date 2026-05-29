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What are the other toss blunders? 2011 World Cup final memories relived after GT-RR faux pas at coin-flick

The second qualifier of IPL 2026 courted controversy at the toss. More than 15 years ago, something similar had happened at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Updated on: May 29, 2026 08:29 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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The memories of the 2011 World Cup final came rushing back after the toss faux pas at the Gujarat Titans-Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match at the New Chandigarh Stadium on Friday evening.

Embarrassing, to say the least!(REUTERS)

What happened was that GT captain Shubman Gill flipped the coin but his counterpart Riyan Parag's call couldn't be heard by match referee Prakash Bhatt, which meant it had to happen all over again. RR eventually won and decided to bat but Gill looked really upset. The only explanation could be that the first time the coin had fallen in his favour.

Also Read: Shubman Gill miffed after match referee’s blunder: Why was toss conducted twice in Qualifier 2, handing RR an advantage

Now this is getting a bit freakish. There was another toss embarrassment last season which also involved Rajasthan Royals. The match was against Lucknow Super Giants and their then captain Rishabh Pant forgot to call it while the coin was still in the air. It had to be redone.

Last year, in the women's Asia Cup a toss controversy happened at the India-Pakistan match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Fatima Sana called it “tails” but the referee heard it “heads”, which it was and Pakistan sent India into bat. The error was not caught immediately and by the time people realised it, India's innings was already underway. So it couldn't be redone.

Ravi Shastri baffled too!

Anyway, the blame should lie with Parag for not saying it out loud. Broadcaster and former cricketer Ravi Shastri didn't hear it either and he looked quite flummoxed. He looked at the referee and was baffled when he realised what had happened. Gill was quite upset and didn't try to hide that after the re-toss. He later ran into BCCI president Mithun Manhas on the way out of the field and it appeared he related the whole incident to the former Delhi batsman. Manhas looked amused!

 
rajasthan royals gujarat titans
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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