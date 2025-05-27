What do RCB and Gujarat Titans need to do to qualify in top two? IPL 2025 playoff scenarios explained

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings cemented a place in the top two after registering an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Punjab Kings will now play in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday in Mullanpur and it remains to be seen who they face. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans are the two teams who have a chance of making it to the top two and sealing a place in Qualifier 1. IPL 2025 playoffs: Here's what RCB and Gujarat Titans need to do to cement a place in the top two. (PTI)

The two teams that play in Qualifier 1 have a significant chance of making it to the final. The loser of the contest gets another chance to reach the summit clash as they take on the winner of the Eliminator.

RCB have their fate in their own hands while Gujarat Titans are reliant on Rajat Patidar and co for sealing a spot in the top two.

If you are wondering how either RCB or Gujarat Titans can make the top two, then we have you covered.

Here are the scenarios for both RCB and Gujarat Titans

RCB

The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently at the third spot in the points table with 17 points from 13 matches. The franchise does have the advantage of playing the last match of the league stage. When the side takes the field against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow, they know that they have to just win the contest to finish in the top two.

However, if they want to finish as the table-toppers and dislodge Punjab Kings, they need to beat Lucknow Super Giants by almost 34 runs if they are to post 200 runs on the board.

If they are chasing, then they would be required to chase a total of 200 with nearly 21 balls to spare.

If RCB lose at the Ekana, then they will finish third and play the eliminator against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans lost their last league stage game against the Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs; hence, they are dependent on a favourable result in the fixture between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants.

If RCB end up winning then Shubman Gill and company will slip to third and play the eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

However, if LSG manage to defeat RCB then Gujarat Titans will finish second and take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday.