'What if there's a final and you drop Rohit and Kohli?': Kapil Dev on India adapting an infamous and much-debated policy

The legendary Kapil Dev has reacted to the possibility of rotation policy being adopted by Indian cricket to manage the workload of its players. With the Indian cricket team playing near-endless cricket throughout the year, the term workload management has never been more significant.

With India having ample depth and no shortage of talent, with a pool of almost 50 players ready to play international cricket, rotation policy is a tempting option, but will it fit into Indian cricket?

"I am not too sure about it (rotating Indian players). I guess the people within the BCCI can take a call on it. I should not be a single person's thought process. A group of players and BCCI officials should sit and figure out the amount of cricket that needs to be played. If you rotate players, it can land you in tricky positions," former India captain Kapil said on Uncut.

The rotation policy was once adopted by Indian cricket under the captaincy of MS Dhoni when India toured Australia in 2012 to play the VB triangular series which received mixed reactions. In that tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and hosts Australia, India's top three featuring Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were rotated.

More recently, the England cricket team had implied the rotation policy, most prominently during their tour of India earlier this year, which was met with a lot of criticism. Like Kapil mentioned, rotating player can lead to plenty of confusion and discord, but if the players feel it can be an option, the why not?

"What if it is a final and you are forced to drop both Rohit and Kohli? There is going to be endless criticism. That is why this rotation policy is beyond me. Like I said, group of players should get together and if they believe it is the right way forward, then why not," added Kapil.