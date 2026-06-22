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What India must do to seal Women's T20 World Cup semi-final qualification; full scenario explained

India's road to the T20 World Cup semi-final became tricky after loss to South Africa in Manchester. 

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 07:41 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Harmanpreet Kaur's India were given a reality check on Sunday night as the Women in Blue went down in a thriller against South Africa in the Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup. The reigning 50-over champions began their campaign in style by beating Pakistan and the Netherlands, but a loss to the Proteas has put India's future in jeopardy. Now, there is a real chance India won't even make the last four.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur looks on. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

India's six-wicket loss against the Proteas has thrown Group A wide open, and any one between India, South Africa and Australia can be eliminated. The qualification will eventually boil down to the last Group A match between India and Australia on Sunday, June 28.

Also Read: IND W vs SA W Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Marizanne Kapp blows India away as Women in Blue face first defeat

The net run-rate is now expected to play a key role as there is a chance that all three teams - India, South Africa and Australia- can finish with the same number of points (8).

Here is the qualification scenario for India:

Australia are the most secure side in the group, with three wins from three matches and a healthy net run rate of +4.391. Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been eliminated from semifinal contention.

Remaining Group A matches:

June 23: Australia vs Pakistan

June 25: India vs Bangladesh

June 25: South Africa vs the Netherlands

June 27: Pakistan vs the Netherlands

June 28: South Africa vs Bangladesh

June 28: India vs Australia

 
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