What India must do to seal Women's T20 World Cup semi-final qualification; full scenario explained

Harmanpreet Kaur's India were given a reality check on Sunday night as the Women in Blue went down in a thriller against South Africa in the Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup. The reigning 50-over champions began their campaign in style by beating Pakistan and the Netherlands, but a loss to the Proteas has put India's future in jeopardy. Now, there is a real chance India won't even make the last four.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur looks on. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

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India's six-wicket loss against the Proteas has thrown Group A wide open, and any one between India, South Africa and Australia can be eliminated. The qualification will eventually boil down to the last Group A match between India and Australia on Sunday, June 28.

The net run-rate is now expected to play a key role as there is a chance that all three teams - India, South Africa and Australia- can finish with the same number of points (8).

Here is the qualification scenario for India:

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{{^usCountry}} India currently has four points from three matches and a net run rate of +2.511. The team's next two matches are against Bangladesh and Australia. Harmanpreet's team is expected to win against Bangladesh, but anything could happen in the game against Australia. If India lose to Australia and the Proteas win their remaining matches, India will be knocked out of the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India currently has four points from three matches and a net run rate of +2.511. The team's next two matches are against Bangladesh and Australia. Harmanpreet's team is expected to win against Bangladesh, but anything could happen in the game against Australia. If India lose to Australia and the Proteas win their remaining matches, India will be knocked out of the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the defeat against South Africa, India cannot afford to drop any more games. A healthy run rate and wins in the next two games should be more than enough for India to seal a place in the semi-finals. What about South Africa and Australia? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the defeat against South Africa, India cannot afford to drop any more games. A healthy run rate and wins in the next two games should be more than enough for India to seal a place in the semi-finals. What about South Africa and Australia? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Laura Wolvaardt-led team began its campaign with a loss to Australia, which also dealt a body blow to its net run rate, which currently stands at -0.546. However, the Proteas have destiny in their own hands after wins over Pakistan and India. The side will next take on the Netherlands and Bangladesh, and the Proteas should be able to walk away with eight points. However, a poor run rate means that South Africa needs to beat both teams by a big margin to come anywhere close to India and Australia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Laura Wolvaardt-led team began its campaign with a loss to Australia, which also dealt a body blow to its net run rate, which currently stands at -0.546. However, the Proteas have destiny in their own hands after wins over Pakistan and India. The side will next take on the Netherlands and Bangladesh, and the Proteas should be able to walk away with eight points. However, a poor run rate means that South Africa needs to beat both teams by a big margin to come anywhere close to India and Australia. {{/usCountry}}

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Australia are the most secure side in the group, with three wins from three matches and a healthy net run rate of +4.391. Pakistan and the Netherlands have already been eliminated from semifinal contention.

Remaining Group A matches:

June 23: Australia vs Pakistan

June 25: India vs Bangladesh

June 25: South Africa vs the Netherlands

June 27: Pakistan vs the Netherlands

June 28: South Africa vs Bangladesh

June 28: India vs Australia

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