What India need to do on day two and to that end, who all need to come to the party

India had a fantastic opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday. Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden Test century as the visitors finished day one on 288/2 with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 27 at the other end. Playing in their 600th Test and on their Independence Day, India needed to get lucky with the toss and Shubman Gill didn't disappoint on that front.

Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal have added 52 so for. (PTI)

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It's now no secret that the Galle pitch is going to play nicely for the first two days, after which things are going to get difficult for batsmen, particularly against spinners. Having that in mind, they should pile on the runs on Sunday and ensure Sri Lankans can not get back into the contest. So, here is what India will look to accomplish on day two and who all can help them to that end.

Also Read: Pleasing-to-the-eye Devdutt Padikkal takes a big stride with his maiden Test ton at Galle but that’s all there is to it

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{{^usCountry}} India need KL Rahul to return today after the fall of the first wicket of the day. Rahul had to go back to the dugout after tea on account of cramps. He was on 77 at the time. If India are to get a total upwards of 550, they will need Rahul for sure. He is the most experienced and accomplished batter in this side, and the visitors will need much more from him to be in a commanding position. One really hopes his problems are not serious because if he doesn’t return to bat somehow, it will dent India’s aspirations of a big score greatly. The Pant resurrection needed! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India need KL Rahul to return today after the fall of the first wicket of the day. Rahul had to go back to the dugout after tea on account of cramps. He was on 77 at the time. If India are to get a total upwards of 550, they will need Rahul for sure. He is the most experienced and accomplished batter in this side, and the visitors will need much more from him to be in a commanding position. One really hopes his problems are not serious because if he doesn’t return to bat somehow, it will dent India’s aspirations of a big score greatly. The Pant resurrection needed! {{/usCountry}}

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India would also want Pant to get a century. From being an all-format player at one time, today he only plays Test cricket, and every failure puts him under pressure. He had an awful IPL with Lucknow Super Giants and later moved back to his old franchise Delhi Capitals. Needless to say, he is underconfident and needs a big innings to get his mojo back.

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Although he scored 81 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in June, that was against a lesser team to all intents and purposes. Against Sri Lanka, a big innings will be something else. Prior to the Afghanistan Test, India had played South Africa in two Test matches in November last year and lost both of them at home. Pant, with 49 runs in four innings, came under fire along with many others. He looked good on the opening day at Galle, it has to be said. He played in his characteristic way and hit Prabath Jayasuriya for a big six over deep midwicket. If Pant can get a century, it will be his resurrection in many ways.

Meanwhile, Padikkal (131 not out) was in total control of his innings as he reached his century in just 134 balls. But he should not stop here. Rather, he should look to score big. Maybe a double hundred. If things pan out just the way we hope them to, India will be well and truly in the driver’s seat.

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