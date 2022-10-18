'What is BCCI's problem?': Legendary Pakistan batter lambasts India over huge Asia Cup call, wants PCB to take action

Reports, earlier last week, had emerged that the BCCI is all set to plan Team India's first ever travel to Pakistan in 14 years, for the the 2023 Asia Cup. However, Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the BCCI secretary for the second consecutive term on Tuesday at the board's annual general meeting in Mumbai, clarified that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament. The statement has led to further questions on whether the tournament will be at all held, although Shah suggested that next year's Asia Cup would have to be played at a different venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Shah said to the media. "I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue."

It was only a matter of time before reactions from Pakistan came flowing in. And the very first one has come from a player who rarely gives out much comments.

ALSO READ: ‘Left-handers without any doubt add in value’: Tendulkar indirectly calls for Pant’s inclusion in India’s WC Playing XI

Taking to Twitter, legendary Pakistan batter Saeed Anwar lambasted BCCI's decision to not allow Indian players to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup. He feels that if BCCI are calling for the tournament to be held at a neutral venue next year then the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should also approach the ICC to host the 2023 ODI World Cup, slated to he held in India, at a different venue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah's comment could have further implications on multi-nation tournaments given that Pakistan also have the hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy. The last time either nation had held a multi-nation event was in 2016 when India staged the T20 World Cup. Pakistan players managed to get their government's approval at the very last minute. And the last time Team India had travelled to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON