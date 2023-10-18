'What special he can do during World Cup?': Wasim Akram's crucial message for under-fire Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan faced a daunting seven-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in their 2023 World Cup group game last week, which came as a significant setback to their campaign in the tournament. Pakistan appeared to be in a reasonably good position at 155/3 before their middle-order crumbled, leading to their eventual downfall at 191 all out. In response, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, unleashed a ruthless assault on the Pakistan bowlers, amassing 86 runs from just 63 balls as India secured a crucial victory in Ahmedabad. Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium(AFP)

While Pakistan grapples with concerns about their loss, one of the most pressing issues is the inconsistent form of their star pacer Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen, who leads the Pakistan pace attack, has yet to deliver his best at the World Cup. Although he managed to capture four wickets in the first three games, including two against India, he hasn't quite hit his formidable stride in the opening spells throughout these matches.

Shaheen's lack of early-innings aggression becomes more pronounced due to the absence of Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the World Cup last month due to a shoulder injury.

However, despite criticism over his form, Pakistan's legendary former pacer Wasim Akram believes that the young fast bowler doesn't need to do anything extraordinary to regain his form. Akram emphasized the importance of patience and the need for Shaheen to trust in his established process to find his rhythm in the tournament.

“He has been bowling well. During the World Cup, what special he can do? Obviously, his confidence is low. But he's a wicket-taking bowler, if you are not getting wickets, just be normal. Don't do anything out of ordinary, follow your routine and keep practicing. Just one or two good spells is all he need to be back in form,” Akram said during an appearance on ‘The Pavilion’, a show on Pakistan's A Sports.

It was reported on Wednesday that Afridi was among Pakistan players who have been affected by viral infection ahead of their key game against Australia in Bengaluru. It was further stated that the left-armer is expected to regain full match-fitness for the Australia clash.

