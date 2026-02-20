What the numbers tell us about the Super 8

Kolkata: This has been a strange T20 World Cup that has witnessed only seven 200-plus totals in 40 matches, reinforcing a trend where controlled aggression outperforms unchecked power. Scoring rates have been high, but successful sides have paired boundary frequency with wicket preservation and phase-wise acceleration. Bowlers, especially medium pacers and spinners, have had a big say so far. While totals over 190 have been defended, sub-160 scores have rarely been match-winning. And the bar is really high here. Look no further than Afghanistan, who exited the tournament as the only team that could neither defend (against New Zealand) nor chase (against South Africa, which ended in two Super Overs) a 180+ score. Indian team during a practice session in Ahmedabad ahead of their match against South Africa in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Controlled dominance by SA

It’s a surprise India aren’t topping the Powerplay batting charts, given the easy group they were in but there is one simple explanation: Abhishek Sharma. Not since his debut in 2024 has he strung three consecutive ducks and that was bound to affect India’s overall rates. They didn’t do badly though, averaging 9.79 in the Powerplay phase.

At the top of this table sits New Zealand, level on total runs with South Africa at 248 across 24 overs, but separated by subtle performance indicators. Both teams operate at a run rate of 10.33—a benchmark that signals a high degree of acceleration. However, the underlying metrics tell two different stories. New Zealand’s runs come with seven wickets lost at an average of 35.42 and a balls-per-dismissal (BpD) rate of 20.5. Their dot-ball percentage (36.1%) and boundary rate (27.39%) reflect balanced aggression—calculated, but assertive. They have not been reckless; rather they have applied steady pressure through consistent scoring opportunities.

South Africa, on the other hand, lost just four wickets at a remarkable average of 62. A BpD of 36 further reinforces the narrative of composure and stability. Their boundary percentage of 30.55%—highest among the leading teams—reveals a more efficient conversion of attacking intent into high-value scoring shots. Fewer wickets lost combined with superior boundary frequency suggests a powerplay strategy rooted in controlled dominance.

India more volatile

India have produced 235 runs in this phase, but their approach appears more volatile: eight wickets lost at an average of 29.37. Yet, a dot-ball percentage of 42.7%—notably higher than the top two—suggests phases of stagnation interspersed with bursts of scoring. This is where Abhishek’s dismissals might have affected India’s scoring curve.

The boundary rate of 27.1% remains competitive, but India’s elevated dot-ball frequency (18, second lowest after Pakistan’s 16 among all Super Eights teams) hints at either disciplined opposition bowling or a periodic loss of rhythm. Case in point is the Netherlands match, where off spinner Aryan Dutt started the bowling and took two vital wickets of Abhishek and Ishan Kishan, both within the powerplay as well. It also explains the lowly average of 13.25 India’s left-handed batters have garnered so far against off spin, the second lowest among all nations.

Sri Lanka have been a curious case, standing fourth in the charts with 230 runs at 9.58 per over. Their average of 46 and moderate wicket loss (five) signal stability. A dot-ball percentage of 36.6% mirrors New Zealand’s tempo, while a boundary percentage of 26.4% indicates reliance on structured accumulation rather than relentless big hitting. What emerges across the batting data is a spectrum of powerplay philosophies. South Africa and Sri Lanka have been more or less reliant on efficient dominance with minimal collapse risk; while India have been more aggressive and not always consistent.

India revel in Powerplay bowling

India stand out prominently in the bowling powerplay metrics though, conceding just 162 runs across 24 overs at an economy rate of 6.75, claiming nine wickets. A bowling average of 18 and BpD of 16 demonstrate consistent breakthroughs. Crucially, a dot-ball percentage of 46% underscores sustained pressure—nearly half the deliveries produced no runs.

Close behind is the surprise package called West Indies who conceded 164 runs at 6.83 per over but claimed ten wickets. With an average of 16.4 and an impressive dot-ball percentage of 50.6%, this bowling unit thrives on disruption. Their strategy appears aggressive: attack the stumps, force errors, and create scoreboard stagnation. The West Indies’ danger lies in the lack of a fixed pattern to their Powerplay bowling. Like against England, where they used four bowlers inside the Powerplay, three of those overs came from slow left-arm bowler Akeal Hosein.

Zimbabwe presents an intriguing case. Although operating across 18 overs instead of 24 (one match was washed away), they conceded only 123 runs at the same economy rate (6.83) and claimed nine wickets. Their bowling average of 13.66 and BpD of 12 indicate striking efficiency. A dot-ball percentage of 43.2% suggests sustained pressure, while a boundary percentage of 15.74% shows effective boundary suppression. South Africa, while claiming 12 wickets—the highest among the eight teams—went at an economy of 8.66 yet their dot-ball percentage of 49.3% remains excellent. A boundary percentage of 23.6% however signals vulnerability when batters connect. This suggests a high-risk, high-reward approach: frequent wicket-taking, but at the cost of occasional expensive overs.

Several broader insights emerge from this data. Dot-ball pressure has been decisive. Teams exceeding 45% dot balls in the first six overs consistently maintain lower economy rates. India have mastered this art, reinforcing the correlation between pressure-building deliveries and wicket-taking opportunities. Secondly, boundary efficiency has defined early momentum. South Africa’s superior boundary percentage with minimal wicket loss exemplifies modern powerplay optimization, maximizing high-yield scoring shots while minimizing collapse risk. Innings run rates of 10.65, 9.35, 8.9 and 9.22 elucidate this point perfectly.

Wicket preservation has played a crucial part in big scores too. Batting units losing fewer than five wickets during the powerplay maintained stronger run rates and better averages, underlining the balance between aggression and control. More significantly, it has proven to be a winning factor. Ask South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have maintained clean sheets losing only four and two wickets respectively in the powerplay. England have been at the other end of this spectrum though, their high wicket tally (223 runs for seven wickets) combined with higher run concession (7.95) illustrates a tactic that has often been deemed panicky.

Watch out for Sri Lanka

Throughout the World Cup, and even in the bilateral series versus England preceding it, all the talk seemed to revolve around the slowness of the pitches in Sri Lanka. Australia couldn’t seem to wrap their heads around it, while Pakistan let their obsession mess up their bowling plans against India. Curiously enough—and despite their loss to Zimbabwe—Sri Lanka have come out on top in best batting in slog overs as well as best bowling in slog overs

Their death overs run rate has been 13.66, above the tournament average of 11.04 for the top eight teams. More importantly, this acceleration has been fuelled by a staggering boundary percentage of 31.8%, 2.6% more than second-placed India. Similarly sensational was their boundary percentage of 9.4% while bowling in the slog overs, 3% less than second-placed South Africa. And given Sri Lanka will play all their Super Eights matches at home, a semi-final berth doesn’t look too far-fetched from here. Interesting fact: Sri Lanka have scored 19% of all their runs between third man and fine leg, nearly double that of all the other Super Eights sides. That’s a great indication of how well they have used the pace off the ball.