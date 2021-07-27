‘What West Indies have done is degrading to Pakistan cricket’: Inzamam slams PCB, CWI for rescheduling T20I series

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board for accepting Cricket West Indies’ proposal of cancelling the first T20I of the 5-match series which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies, initially comprised of 5 T20Is and 2 Tests, was slated to begin from July 27. However, the opening game has been postponed by a day and will be played on Wednesday in Barbados. Moreover, the 5-match series has been reduced to four matches after the just-concluded West Indies vs Australia ODIs had to be rescheduled due to a positive Covid case in the home camp.

The move didn’t impress Inzamam as the former skipper lashed out at the cricket boards of both nations for altering the schedule. In his latest YouTube video, he said if a match had to be cancelled, it should have been from the West Indies-Australia series.

“I can’t understand how the PCB agreed to it or how the West Indies board put forward such a proposal. As we all know, West Indies had to reschedule the ODI series against Australia due to a Covid-19 case. But what does the series T20 series against Pakistan have to do with it? How could the PCB agree to this?” Inzamam said.

“The final T20 will be played on August 3 while the Test series begins on August 12. So, there is a good nine-day gap in which a T20 game could have been easily accommodated. If West Indies wanted to cancel a match, they should have done it during the Australia series. What West Indies have done is degrading to Pakistan cricket.

“I am really shocked that Pakistan agreed to get degraded. You cannot do this. These are international fixtures and not club matches where you can say that I can play a match with this team but won’t play with that side,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into the matter as a Test match against Pakistan had already been cancelled to schedule the T20Is.

“ICC must take note of this development. First, we compromised on a Test match and now on a T20I. I can understand the Test match being cancelled for T20Is as the World Cup is coming up. But now even a T20I is cancelled so it is all so difficult to comprehend. There was a problem in the Australia-West Indies series but our match has been cancelled. PCB should never have agreed to proposal and West Indies should never make such a request,” he concluded.