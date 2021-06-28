‘What’s the guarantee that another captain can win India an ICC trophy’: Pakistan cricketer lauds Kohli’s leadership

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli, stating that the latter cannot be blamed for his team’s defeat in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.

Kohli’s leadership skills and his performance have come under scrutiny ever since India lost the WTC Final to Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by 8 wickets in Southampton. It was the third ICC event where India failed to emerge victorious under his leadership.

However, Akmal believes that Kohli is a wonderful leader and backed him to continue as Indian captain. While speaking on the ‘My Master Cricket Coach’ YouTube channel, the Pakistan cricketer said the Indian skipper is an absolute match-winner but has been a ‘bit unlucky’.

“Virat Kohli is a big player and a fantastic captain. He is aggressive and very emotional. Any captain who has come in has only taken Indian cricket forward. It started with Sourav Ganguly, then Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni took over. Yes, everyone has complained that Virat Kohli hasn’t won any ICC trophy. But, apart from that, he has won almost everything. India have won so many series’ under Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | You can't be relying only on Hardik anymore: Former selector wants Team India to groom 29-year-old all-rounder for Tests

“He has been a bit unlucky, but I have no doubt over his captaincy credentials. He is a great captain and match-winner,” Akmal said.

The Pakistan cricketer further opined that the India team management needs to analyse why they are not winning big events.

“It (India not winning ICC events) is not completely Virat Kohli’s fault. What is the guarantee that another captain can come in and win India an ICC trophy? As a team, they have to analyze why they are not winning the big events. They reach the last stages but fail at the final hurdle. It will be unfair to blame only Virat Kohli. According to me, as long as he feels that he can do the job, he should continue,” he added.

ALSO READ | If you want to point fingers at him, we can't do much: Gavaskar comes to Pujara's defence after low scores in WTC final

Kohli scored 44 and 13 in the two innings of the WTC final against the Black Caps. He was dismissed by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kyle Jamieson on both occasions.