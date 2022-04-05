'When AB played a gun knock. The celebration was most special I've experienced': Kohli picks his 2 best IPL moments

He may not have won the elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title as a player or as a captain, but Virat Kohli, in his 209 appearances in the tournament since the inaugural season, all for Royal Challengers Bangalore, was part of many memorable moments. And on Monday, the former RCB captain picked two of his best moments in IPL.

Both the moments were from the 2016 season, the only time RCB had ever reached the final, and Kohli had played an instrumental role in that with his record run tally of 973 runs at 81.08 with 7 fifties and four centuries.

Speaking to RCB on their YouTube channel, Kohli picked two matches as his best IPL moments. The first was the match against Delhi (then Daredevils) in Raipur where Kohli had scored a 45-ball 54 to help RCB complete the chase of 139 with 11 balls to spare. The other match was Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Lions where AB de Villiers had scored an impressive 47-ball 79 and stitched 91-run stand alongside No.8 batter Iqbal Abdulla (33 off 25) to help RCB qualify for the final.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit would've led Deccan Chargers before Mumbai had it not been for auction. Gilchrist said 'he's ready'': Ex-MI star

"The last game that we played in 2016 against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB played a gun knock and Iqbal was with him the other end. The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced," he said.

RCB however lost the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which Kohli labelled as as the match that “broke his heart”.

"IPL final 2016 (when asked about the game that broke his heart) and that same year, 2016 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede against West Indies," he added.

RCB, who had reached the playoffs in IPL 2021 for the first time since 2016 season, had a mixed start to their 15th season. They lost to Punjab Kings in their opener but bounced back to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets last week. RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Tuesday (April 5).