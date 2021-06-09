'When Dhoni made his debut, he was not that great': Former India wicket-keeper backs Rishabh Pant to improve further

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has emerged as one of the most improved players of the team in the recent past. Pant, who was often criticized for poor glovework and uninspiring results with the bat, has shown meteoric rise to cement his place in the national team across formats. His turnaround began in Australia, where not only did he replace Wriddhiman Saha as the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper, but also won his team matches.

Speaking on Pant's recent performances beginning with the tour Down Under, former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra shared his thoughts on his wicketkeeping in Australia and then in India. Ratra, who works with the youngster in the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp, said he is improving and can get better more with age on his side.

"I have been following Rishabh’s progress and feel he has improved on his footwork. He is working on the glove work. I feel he can improve more on glove work. Age is on his side," maintained Ratra while speaking to SportsKeeda.

Ratra, 39, compared his progress to former India captain MS Dhoni's, saying the swashbuckling left-hander will gain experience as he plays further.

"When Dhoni made his debut, he was not that great. He learned at the international level and gained confidence from his batting. The same thing applies to Rishabh also. He has been batting so well and kept well in Indian conditions. If he continues that, we can see a much-improved Rishabh Pant," concluded Ratra.

Pant was last seen in action during IPL 2021. While leading Delhi Capitals, the 23-year-old scored 213 runs in 8 matches. He will next turn up for the Indian team during the England Tour, where India will play the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against the host nation.