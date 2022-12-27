'When Dinesh Karthik can play for India at 37, then why not him?': Ex-cricketer wants Unadkat in Australia Tests

When Jaydev Unadkat was working tirelessly day in and out in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, he had an ideal guide in Karsan Ghavri, someone who understands pace-bowling, is a fighter and has seen his own share of setbacks in playing days. Saurashtra had finished runner-ups in the 2018 Ranji Trophy under Unadkat's captaincy, but his dream of regularly representing India was fast fading away. The left-arm pacer was never in contention for a Test recall since his debut in 2010 and his stocks as a T20 specialist were also falling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghavri, appointed as the head coach of Saurashtra ahead of the 2019 domestic season, started working on Unadkat, who was still dreaming of playing Test cricket for India. That year, Unadkat showed what he can do with the red ball, not that his talent was undiscovered but the way he made the ball talk in some of the most barren tracks to prize out breakthroughs for Saurashtra, was outstanding. He picked 67 wickets that year - the most by any bowler in that Ranji Trophy - and led Saurashtra to the title.

A Test comeback, however, continued to elude him. Unadkat didn't lose hope and neither did Ghavri. The left-arm pacer finally got his due when he was included in the Indian Test squad for the Bangladesh series following an injury to Mohammed Shami. Unadkat's upward swing had just begun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Against all odds, he was picked in the XI for the second Test in Mirpur in place of Kuldeep Yadav, the Player of the Match in the previous Test with 8 wickets to his name. The decision to drop Kuldeep was rightly criticised by one and all but very few pointed fingers at Unadkat's inclusion. For they knew, he deserved it.

"It is a brilliant comeback after 12 years. Age is just a number for him. If a player doesn't get a chance for 3 or 4 or say 5 years, they tend to give up, they lose hope. But Unadkat is a real fighter. Twelve years is a long period. He kept working hard. He kept on taking wickets in domestic cricket and IPL, and now he is back. It's a huge thing, an example of determination and a never-say-die attitude," Ghavri told TimesOfIndia.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unadkat was the most impressive Indian bowler in the first two sessions and picked up the wickets of Zakir Hasan - his first in Test cricket after a 12-year wait - and Mushfiqur Rahim. In the second innings also, he got the crucial wicket of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. India won the match and the series.

Ghavri also cited Dinesh Karthik's example who made a comeback to the Indian T20I side at the age of 37 and also went on to play in the T20 World Cup this year.

"When Dinesh Karthik can play at the age of 37 and perform well for India, why not Unadkat? Unadkat has been consistent in Ranji Trophy. He has been taking wickets. He is back in the Indian side and I am sure he will play a big and long role here. So age has nothing to do with cricketing abilities. It is all about fitness and form. Unadkat has both boxes ticked," Ghavri added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghavri, who represented India in 39 Tests and 19 ODIs, said Unadkat should be included in India's four-match home series against Australia even if the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah regain fitness.

"Unadkat shouldn't be dropped. He should be given a long rope now. We will be playing versus Australia now and Unadkat should play all the Tests in the series. He bowled really well in this Test match (against Bangladesh). He deserves to be in the Indian side for some time. It's a great fightback and a great comeback from Unadkat. He is a special player. I am sure India's search for a left-arm pacer would end if he gets to play all the Tests versus Australia at home."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail