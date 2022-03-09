'When I found out about Shane, I couldn't sleep that night': Wasim Akram remembers Warne; 'Tough to even talk right now'

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram paid a glorious tribute to Shane Warne following the Australia cricket icon's passing at the age of 52 on Friday. Wasim and Warne were fierce rivals on the field but the former left-arm quick revealed that the two had become good friends in the last few years and kept touch. He added that like the rest of the world, he too is having a tough time believing that Warne is no more, and paid condolences to the entire Warne family, who are grieving at this terrible loss. (Also Read: Remembering Shane Warne: The Australian great's career in photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am still in shock like everyone else. I was in regular touch with him during the last five to six years. We became very close friends because he was a family friend of my wife and in-laws. And my heart goes out to his parents Keith and Brigett and his kids Jackson, Brooke and Summer. You know when you listen and read about this phrase 'larger than life', that was Shane Warne," Akram told Fox Cricket.

Warne's last match in any form took place in 2015, when he along with a bunch of cricketers from the yesteryears played three exhibition matches between Shane's Warriors and Sachin's Blasters in the USA. Akram, who was part of the series and was Warne’s teammate recalled how the Australian great would be ever-so-involved in the proceedings looking after the smallest of details.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja becomes No.1 Test all-rounder on ICC rankings

"About 4-5 years ago, Shane and Sachin Tendulkar took 50 of us... all the retired cricketers to USA for three games in New York, LA and Houston. And he was just the heart of everything. Every night he was organising stuff for the boys, either dinner or going out. He knew everyone, everywhere. It's just unbelievable what exactly happened. I can't fathom it as yet like anyone else," Akram added, while remembering Warne.

After their cricketing careers, Akram and Warne would be together in several commentary stints with the former Pakistan captain remembering how the Aussie great would create magic on the mic as well. Akram called Warne a loyal friend and admitted that thinking about the whole thing is something he is still struggling to wrap his head around.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He would bowl 50-60 overs a day in Test cricket. Nowadays you can't even think about it. Ball of the century, cricketer of the century and in my opinion, person of the century as well. What a man. My heart goes to all the Australians. I know how big he was as a cricketer, superstar and entertainer. He will be missed big time, not just by his friends, colleagues, but every cricket lover," said Akram.

"Coming back to his cricket commentary, he was passionate. He always had new ideas, was ready to go do something new and different, and every friend and colleague of him had one word to say about him and that is loyalty. He was a very loyal friend. It's very tough to even talk about him right now. When I found out about him, I could sleep that night. It will take me time to come to terms to even understand what is happening."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}