'He looked like a school kid,' Sunil Gavaskar recalls hilarious encounter with Jhye Richardson on Dubai-Mumbai flight

IPL 2021: Ahead of Punjab Kings clash against Rajasthan Royals, Sunil Gavaskar recounter a hilarious encounter with PBKS pacer Jhye Richardson on Dubai-Mumbai flight.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Jhye Richardson and Sunil Gavaskar.(Punjab Kings/File)

Punjab Kings handed debut to fast bowler Jhye Richardson in their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Rajasthan Royals. It hardly came as a surprise with Punjab struggling with fast-bowling attack in the previous season, and spending 14 crore on the Aussie speedster at the auctions.

Speaking before the start of the match, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recounted a hilarious encounter with Richardson that happened during Dubai to Mumbai flight.

"I was sitting next to Jhye Richardson in the Dubai to Mumbai flight about 8-10 days ago," Gavaskar recalled.

"He looked like a school kid to me, in his shorts. I did not recognise him. The aircraft was pretty empty. He sat one row behind me because of social distancing," he further added.

"Simon Doull was on the flight. I said to him - you were talking to him, who was he - and he told me it's Jhye Richardson. And I thought he was someone who had just come out of school," he further said.

Gavaskar further explained how the addition of Richardson and pacer Riley Meredith will help KL Rahul this season.

"But Rahul who captained Punjab last time is more experienced than Sanju Samson. If you look at his pace attack with Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith - he has better pace attack than he had last time around. That will make the difference," Gavaskar went on.

"But if he (Richardson) bowls well, and we have seen him bowl for Australia, that will be the thrust that both these bowlers (Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson) can provide them, that will be exactly what Punjab would be looking for," Gavaskar signed off.

