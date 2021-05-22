'When we lost the World Cup semi-final, he was really hurt': Chahal on how India youngster has 'really matured

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Indian team that played the 2019 World Cup in England. In fact, he was the senior spinner in the side along with Kuldeep Yadav. It was during the India vs England match in Edgbaston that Kuldeep and Chahal last played for India. Under Virat Kohli, India finished the group stage as table-toppers, but one bad match ended their World Cup dreams as they lost to New Zealand in the crunch semi-final by 18 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India had to deal with a couple of injury concerns during the World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan fractured his thumb and was replaced by Vijay Shankar in the team. Later, when Shankar injured his toe, Rishabh Pant came into the mix. Pant had the experience of playing only five ODI matches when he took the field against England. He scored 32 in his maiden World Cup game followed by 48 against Bangladesh and 4 against Sri Lanka.

READ | Inzamam-Ul-Haq weighs in on Rahul Dravid possibly coaching India for Sri Lanka tour

In the crunch semi-final, Pant scored 32 before slog sweeping to the fielder. As we walked off the field, the expression on Virat Kohli's face said it all. The India captain was not pleased with Pant's shot selection as India tried to recover from the hollows of 5/3 in chase of 240. As a disappointed Pant walked off, Chahal revealed how the dismissal and the result had impacted the youngster, which is why seeing Pant perform the way he has in the last six months, gives him immense happiness.

"Rishabh Pant’s batting style hasn’t changed, but he has become mentally tougher. He is more clear about what he wants to do now and has begun to take greater responsibility. I would say he has really matured of late," Chahal said on Sports Tak.

"I remember he had come into the team midway through the 2019 World Cup. When we lost the semi-final (against New Zealand), he was really hurt. As an elder brother I could see that he had been impacted a lot. I spoke to him during that phase and he came out of it well."

READ | Umesh explains how Kohli and Shastri propel players to 'definitely perform so much better'

The maturity which Chahal talks about is visible crystal clear in Pant's batting. After batting form for the better part of 2020, Pant roared back with scintillating performances in the Australia Test series and took it forward in the England Tests at home. After a couple of 90-plus scores, Pant floored England with a century in the final Test in Ahmedabad, which Chahal feels are a testament to how long the 23-year-old has come since the heartbreak in Manchester.

"In Australia, he scored that 89 not out at the Gabba to take the team to victory. Even in the Ahmedabad Test (fourth Test against England), when the ball was turning a lot, he managed to crack an excellent hundred. Those knocks proved his maturity and his hunger," Chahal explained.