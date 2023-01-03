'When will I be seen in whites?': Hardik Pandya ends suspense over his 4-year hiatus from Test cricket for India

Having been appointed as India's T20I captain for the upcoming three-match series vs Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya last appeared in a Test match in August 2018. So when the all-rounder was asked about his Test cricket comeback, he had a cryptic reply.

After getting dropped due to his performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pandya successfully made a comeback into the national team, leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 title in their inaugural season. Pandya has also been given the vice-captaincy role in ODI cricket. So when he was asked about his comeback in Test cricket during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I vs Sri Lanka, he said, "When I will be seen in whites? Let me be fully on blues first, then I will see about the whites."

Pandya also opened up about his workload management and stated that he just needs to 'believe in the process'. The all-rounder will be having a hectic year, packed with international duty, IPL 2023 and ODI Cricket World Cup. "I know the language of hard work. I don't think I know any other language in my life. I've been thrown to the deep end and the only thing that has got me back is my hard work. Keep working hard and make sure I look after my body, which I do", he said.

"Injuries are a part of the game and I can't change that. I am very confident of what I've done and believe in the process that has brought me here. Going forward, I just want to give my body ample chances to be out there and play my best", he further added.

Having made his Test debut in July 2017, Pandya has registered 532 runs in 11 matches, packed with a ton and four half-centuries. In Test cricket, he has a high score of 108. Meanwhile, he has also taken 17 Test wickets, including a five-wicket haul. The first T20I is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, in Mumbai. The three-match series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, set to start from January 10 in Guwahati.

