'They tend to fail on a consistent basis': Curtly Ambrose highlights India's mistake in ICC events

West Indies legendary fast bowler Curtly Ambrose on Tuesday pondered over the reasons behind India's struggles in the ICC events and said that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team may be changing their game plan in the knockouts, which may be affecting their performances in the big games. Ambrose's remarks came just a few days after India lost to Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Also Read | Woakes shines with four-wicket haul, England beat SL by five wickets in 1st ODI

"In the last 6-7 ICC events, Team India has failed in the finals or lost in the semi-finals. I am just wondering (why). Because they have been so successful. But when you get to those big occasions, they tend to fail on a consistent basis," Ambrose said on 'The Curtly & Karishma Show' on YouTube.

"Is it a situation where they change their game plan or they put themselves under pressure because of the occasion? If that is the case, then it is wrong. As a former cricketer (I can say), the things that you do to make you successful, to get you to where you are, you continue to do them and try to improve."

India last won an ICC event in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy in England. Since, they have reached the final of the 2014 World T20, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2021 WTC, while finishing semi-finalists in 2016 World T20, 2015 World Cup and 2019 World Cup.

Also Read | 'Heavier than you think': Kane Williamson reveals how he felt lifting ICC Test Mace for the first time

"You don’t change your game plan or style of play because it is semi-final or final. That is their loss. You've got to keep doing what you have been doing all along, that brought you success," he further added.

Ambrose further went on to praise New Zealand for their performance and lauded the Kiwi speedsters for their efforts in the match.

"You have to give New Zealand credit. They have got some fantastic bowlers in their line-up. They have got Southee, Boult and Wagner for company and Kyle Jamieson. These guys, when they get conditions that suit them, are more than a handful. And, they are led by a wonderful captain. I have got a lot of respect for Kane Williamson. He has led this team for years magnificently," Ambrose signed off.