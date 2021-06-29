Chris Woakes stars with four-wicket haul as England survive mid-innings blip to beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

England rode on Chris Woakes' outstanding four-wicket haul and Joe Root's unbeaten knock of 79 to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first one-day international (ODI) at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a modest target of 186, openers Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow put on 54 runs for the first wicket before the former was sent packing by for 9 in the fifth over.

The brisk start then turned into a blip when the hosts lost Bairstow (43), Morgan (6), and Sam Billings (3) over the course of 26 runs and seven overs. While Binura Fernando got the better of Bairstow, Dushmantha Chameera removed Morgan and Billings.

It was then down to Root and Moeen Ali, who steadied England's ship when they required an additional 106 runs from more nearly 38 overs. And they did just that as Root smashed an impressive half-century and finished unbeaten on 79 off 87 balls.

Moreover, he put on a match-winning 91-run stand for the fifth wicket with Moeen Ali (28) to take his side over the line with 15.1 overs to spare

Earlier in the day, skipper Morgan put Sri Lanka into bat and the English new-ball bowlers wreaked havoc early on. Woakes removed Pathum Nissanka for 5, while left-arm pacer David Willey dismissed Asalanka to reduced the visitors to 24/2.

Woakes then went on to take the next three wickets. Shanaka (1) didn't last long and Woakes also broke a fighting 99-run partnership between captain Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga (54). Almost two overs later, Woakes completed his four-for with Dhananjaya Lakshan's wicket.

That was the start of a collapse that saw seven wickets lost for 40 runs, with left-arm quick Willey removing Perera (73) on his way to 3-44.

The innings ended when Sam Billings ran out Praveen Jayawickrama with a direct hit.