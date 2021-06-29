Home / Cricket / England vs Sri Lanka: 10 overs, 5 maidens, 18 runs, 4 wickets - Chris Woakes delivers stellar bowling performance
England's Chris Woakes bowls a delivery.(AP)
England's Chris Woakes bowls a delivery.(AP)
cricket

England vs Sri Lanka: 10 overs, 5 maidens, 18 runs, 4 wickets - Chris Woakes delivers stellar bowling performance

  • Woakes' stellar bowling performance helped England in bowling out Sri Lanka for 185 in the first ODI to set themselves up for an easy chase.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:12 PM IST

England fast bowler Chris Woakes delivered a stellar performance in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The right-arm bowler picked up four wickets in his 10 overs and gave away just 18 runs. Woakes also bowled five maidens in his spell.

With 5 maiden overs in his spell, Woakes' reached the third in the list of England bowlers with most maiden overs in 50 overs ODIs match, only after James Anderson and DR Pringle.

Stats.
Stats.


Woakes' stellar bowling performance helped England in bowling out Sri Lanka for 185 in the first ODI to set themselves up for an easy chase.

Also read: Jhulan Goswami says Indian team will try various options during England series

Captain Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga scored fifties each but it was not enough for Sri Lanka to put on a challenging total on the board.

Woakes, in the match, dismissed Patham Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya Lakshan.

England had won the toss and opted to bowl in the match. The two teams are meeting after they played a three-match T20I series between themselves, which England won by 3-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england cricket team sri lanka cricket team
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.