‘When you grow a proper moustache’: Mitchell McClenaghan’s hilarious reply after Twitter user asks about his retirement

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:14 IST

New Zealand fast-bowler Mitchell McClenaghan came up with a hilarious response after a social media user asked about his retirement on Twitter. McClenaghan, who goes by the name @Mitch_Savage on the popular social networking site, lived upto his name as he gave a befitting reply to the user who tried to troll him.

The official handle of Auckland Cricket shared a post, announcing the retirement of Craig Cachopa, who played 47 first class matches, 88 list A matches and 103 domestic T20 matches.

McClenaghan paid tribute to Cachopa and his post read: “One of the greatest blokes I had the pleasure to share the park with and call a dear friend. So sad you are leaving. Your leadership and ability to bring a team together even in the darkest of times is second to none and will be surely missed. Cheers to you.”

To this, a user replied: “When are you retiring?”.

When you can grow a proper moustache 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3pH655WQj7 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

McClenaghan didn’t hold back and shot a savage reply, which read: “When you grow a proper moustache.”

Recently, McClenaghan hosted a Q&A session on social media, to engage with the fans as international and domestic cricket has been out on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

During the session, the pacer stated that Rohit Sharma’s presence might have changed the result of the two-Test series that was played between India and New Zealand earlier this year.

The Kiwis completely outplayed the Indians and replying to a query from a fan on whether Rohit’s presence would have made a difference, the Kiwi pacer said: “Of course.”

Rohit was ruled out of the ODIs and Test series against New Zealand after suffering a calf injury while batting in the fifth T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.