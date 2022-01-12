'When you win, you can say that': Gavaskar's epic reply to Elgar after SA captain says their intensity 'flustered' India

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli showed enormous grit and patience for his 79-run knock during the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday. Kohli, who made a return to the XI after recovering from back spasms, steered the Indian innings even as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals on the other end, as India scored 223 after winning the toss.

Ahead of the Cape Town Test, South African captain Dean Elgar – who was one of the key contributors in the hosts' second Test win – had said that India looked “flustered” due to the intensity shown by the Proteas in the second Test.

“We saw that at the Wanderers when we brought the intensity it almost flustered the Indians quite a lot and that can play in our favour and it will almost be silly for us not to replicate that and or bring even more intensity for the next game," Elgar had said.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar addressed the comment on-air and insisted that it was “easy” for Elgar to make the comment because South Africa eventually won the game.

“Hahaha! Yeah, when you win, you can say that,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

“I think it all started from the Rishabh Pant dismissal when Rassie van der Dussen was standing at forward short leg. And then he got that delivery from Rabada climbing at his throat. As a bowler, you want to make the batter play something different than what he is used to.”

A controversial catch from Rishabh Pant during South Africa's first innings was at the center of an intense battle on the field between the two sides in Johannesburg. Rassie van der Dussen – the batter who was dismissed courtesy of the catch – sledged Pant and seemingly triggered the Indian wicketkeeper-batter into playing a lofted shot over covers, which led to his downfall. India eventually lost the game by 7 wickets.

