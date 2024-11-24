'Whenever I felt nervous in middle...': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals KL Rahul's crucial role throughout century knock vs AUS

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have registered a duck in the first innings of his debut Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he bounced back in some style with an excellent 161 in India’s second innings to bring up his fourth Test century. Jaiswal’s meteoric rise in international cricket continues, as he establishes himself as one of the most exciting players for coming years. Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century alongside KL Rahul at the Optus Stadium in Perth.(AFP)

Speaking at the post-day press conference in Perth after India’s dominance at the Optus Stadium, Jaiswal reflected on his century, as well as his fine 201-run opening partnership with KL Rahul, and how batting with his senior partner helped his effort.

"I never thought I would get this big a hundred, as my goals were small, taking it session by session. Then I had a good partnership with (KL) Rahul bhai,” said the 22-year-old. “He was guiding me during the partnership, so that was helpful.”

“We have been playing together for a while, we all know each other well and talk between ourselves in the dressing room. Whenever I felt nervous in the middle, Rahul bhai was telling me to remain focused and calm,” explained Jaiswal. “It was helpful because you are going to get some good balls in these kinds of pitches.”

While Jaiswal looked largely in control during his innings, he did well to survive some of the more testing periods of bowling provided by Australia’s bowlers. Rahul’s calming influence could be somewhat credited for those moments.

Jaiswal's patience shines through in Perth

Explaining more about his mindset and approach during the innings, Jaiswal said “It was a very special moment for me. I always wanted to tour Australia and do well and this knock is very important for me.”

“I always wanted to play with a fearless mindset,” he continued. “I always believe in myself and take brave decisions. So, it was an amazing experience to play against such quality bowlers in their country, and it’s special to score a hundred against the world’s best.”

Expanding on the difference between his approach in the first innings, where he was dismissed playing a big drive, and the calmer approach he tried to play with due to that.

“The wicket was seaming a bit more in the first innings. In the second innings we were discussing how to play the new ball better — which balls to leave and which to play. So, it was important for the team that I play the new ball better,” said Jaiswal, showing a great level of maturity for a batter who enjoys dominating opposition bowling.

Jaiswal’s innings and partnership with Rahul set up a massive score of 487-6d, with Virat Kohli also bringing up his century to set a target of 533 before India’s four-over spell tore through Australia to leave them reeling at 12-3 at stumps.