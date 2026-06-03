Where does RCB stand in IPL legacy after defending their title in 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not just win IPL 2026. They defended the title. They beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli unbeaten on 75, Rasikh Salam and Bhuvneshwar Kumar carving GT apart with the ball, and walked off the ground as back-to-back champions.

RCB team after winning IPL 2026.(PTI)

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That alone is a fact that demands historical weight. Only CSK and MI had successfully defended the IPL title before this. RCB just joined that company.

For years, the RCB story was essentially the same story: enormous noise, enormous expectation, and the peculiar cruelty of coming so close, so often, and leaving with nothing. The 2025 title broke that cycle. The 2026 title does something more permanent. It forces a genuine reassessment of where this franchise sits in the IPL's all-time hierarchy, not emotionally, not commercially, but by the numbers.

The question is now worth asking seriously: where do two titles, five finals, eleven playoff qualifications and a positive all-time win rate place RCB among the greatest IPL franchises ever?

The trophy changed the frame

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{{^usCountry}} Before 2025, RCB's historical case had a structural problem. They had everything except the one thing that legitimises everything else. Eleven playoff seasons looked like underachievement. Five finals read as a list of scars. Star power - Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell - was treated as circumstantial evidence of a franchise that peaked on paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before 2025, RCB's historical case had a structural problem. They had everything except the one thing that legitimises everything else. Eleven playoff seasons looked like underachievement. Five finals read as a list of scars. Star power - Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell - was treated as circumstantial evidence of a franchise that peaked on paper. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A single title might have been dismissed as a breakthrough. Two consecutive titles cannot be. Back-to-back championships are not a fluke; they are a phase of dominance. RCB did not just escape their own history in 2026. They rewrote the category they belong to. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A single title might have been dismissed as a breakthrough. Two consecutive titles cannot be. Back-to-back championships are not a fluke; they are a phase of dominance. RCB did not just escape their own history in 2026. They rewrote the category they belong to. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They now have two titles in 19 seasons, a championship rate of 10.53%. That is not at the level of CSK, MI, GT or KKR. But it puts them clear of SRH and RR in total titles, and an entirely different conversation from Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They now have two titles in 19 seasons, a championship rate of 10.53%. That is not at the level of CSK, MI, GT or KKR. But it puts them clear of SRH and RR in total titles, and an entirely different conversation from Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. {{/usCountry}}

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The old RCB argument - the one that ended every debate with "but no trophy" - is dead. They are a two-time champion now. That changes the frame for everything that came before it.

Why CSK and MI stay untouchable yet

Chennai Super Kings are the closest thing to a proof of concept in franchise cricket. Over 17 seasons, they have reached the playoffs 12 times, played 10 finals, and won 5 titles. Their championship rate of 29.41% is not just the best in IPL history - it is the kind of number that looks invented.

What makes CSK genuinely singular is not just the titles. It is the conversion. They turn playoff seasons into finals with a frequency unmatched by anyone else. One in every three seasons ends in a championship. That is repeatability at a level RCB has yet to touch, for all their recent success.

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Mumbai Indians occupy the same tier for different reasons. Five titles, the most wins in IPL history at 157 across 291 matches, a win percentage of 53.95%, and the IPL's most clearly defined dynasty period - 2013 to 2020, five titles in eight years. Where CSK built a model on relentless consistency, MI built a peak of sheer dominance. Between the two of them, they have everything a franchise legacy needs.

RCB cannot match that volume. Not yet.

The IPL legacy galaxy. (HT Digital)

GT is the strange case that sits above RCB

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The Gujarat Titans have played five seasons. That is the caveat. But the numbers inside those five seasons are difficult to simply dismiss.

GT won the title in their debut season before finishing as runners-up in 2023 and 2026. Three finals in five years. An all-time win percentage of 61.04%, the highest among current IPL franchises. A playoff qualification rate of 80%.

No other franchise in IPL history has operated at that conversion rate across any meaningful sample. You can argue, fairly, that five seasons is not enough to judge legacy. The counter-argument is that if you are going to build a legacy table, you cannot ignore what those five seasons actually contain.

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Three finals. The best win percentage in the league's history. A debut title. That profile sits above RCB's, however uncomfortable the sample-size asterisk makes it.

The most interesting comparison: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders have three IPL titles. RCB have two. On trophies alone, KKR lead. But franchise legacy cannot be reduced to trophy count, or the rest of a 19-year record becomes decorative.

RCB have reached the playoffs in eleven of nineteen seasons - a 57.89% rate. KKR have made it in eight of nineteen - 42.11%. RCB have appeared in five finals; KKR in four. Their all-time win percentages are virtually identical, separated by less than a quarter of a percentage point.

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Why RCB has a bigger legacy than KKR now (HT Digital)

What KKR have is conversion. Three titles from four finals are outstanding. When KKR have peaked, they have won. But RCB have been at the top far more often, and their two recent titles have retroactively reframed their earlier final appearances. Before 2025, those finals were evidence of failure. After 2026, they are evidence of sustained access to the summit.

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The case before last year was clear: KKR were ahead. After back-to-back titles, the debate has opened. This analysis ranks RCB fourth and KKR fifth, not because trophies don't matter, but because consistency across 19 seasons does too.

What RCB's legacy actually looks like now

Strip away the mythology - the Chinnaswamy emotion, the Kohli devotion, the years of "Ee Sala Cup Namde" - and what remains is a franchise with four genuine pillars.

A positive all-time win rate. Playoff presence in more than half of all seasons, level with MI by that metric and ahead of KKR, SRH, RR, DC and PBKS. Five final appearances, more than any current franchise except CSK and MI among the long-running sides. And now, two titles.

The back-to-back nature matters beyond the numbers. One championship can be absorbed into a franchise's story as an outlier, a lucky alignment of conditions and personnel. Two consecutive titles cannot. They are evidence of something structural - a squad built to sustain, a system that held under pressure, a franchise that did not just peak once and retreat.

That is the shift. Not just in where RCB sit in the rankings table, but in how their entire history reads now.

The ranking, as it stands after IPL 2026

IPL legacy scorecard after IPL 2026. (HT Digital)

Verdict

IPL 2026 does not make RCB the greatest franchise in the competition's history. It does not erase what CSK and MI have built over two decades. It does not wipe out KKR's third title.

What it does is close an argument that has been open since 2008.

RCB are no longer the franchise of perpetual near-misses, of great teams that somehow never finished the job. They are a two-time champion, a five-time finalist, and a franchise that turned eleven of nineteen seasons into playoff campaigns. They joined CSK and MI as the only franchises in IPL history to successfully defend their title.

That is not a footnote. That is a legacy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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