Where does RCB stand in IPL legacy after defending their title in 2026?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not just win IPL 2026. They defended the title. They beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final at Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli unbeaten on 75, Rasikh Salam and Bhuvneshwar Kumar carving GT apart with the ball, and walked off the ground as back-to-back champions. RCB team after winning IPL 2026. (PTI)

That alone is a fact that demands historical weight. Only CSK and MI had successfully defended the IPL title before this. RCB just joined that company.

For years, the RCB story was essentially the same story: enormous noise, enormous expectation, and the peculiar cruelty of coming so close, so often, and leaving with nothing. The 2025 title broke that cycle. The 2026 title does something more permanent. It forces a genuine reassessment of where this franchise sits in the IPL's all-time hierarchy, not emotionally, not commercially, but by the numbers.

The question is now worth asking seriously: where do two titles, five finals, eleven playoff qualifications and a positive all-time win rate place RCB among the greatest IPL franchises ever?

The trophy changed the frame Before 2025, RCB's historical case had a structural problem. They had everything except the one thing that legitimises everything else. Eleven playoff seasons looked like underachievement. Five finals read as a list of scars. Star power - Kohli, de Villiers, Maxwell - was treated as circumstantial evidence of a franchise that peaked on paper.

A single title might have been dismissed as a breakthrough. Two consecutive titles cannot be. Back-to-back championships are not a fluke; they are a phase of dominance. RCB did not just escape their own history in 2026. They rewrote the category they belong to.

They now have two titles in 19 seasons, a championship rate of 10.53%. That is not at the level of CSK, MI, GT or KKR. But it puts them clear of SRH and RR in total titles, and an entirely different conversation from Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

The old RCB argument - the one that ended every debate with "but no trophy" - is dead. They are a two-time champion now. That changes the frame for everything that came before it.

Why CSK and MI stay untouchable yet Chennai Super Kings are the closest thing to a proof of concept in franchise cricket. Over 17 seasons, they have reached the playoffs 12 times, played 10 finals, and won 5 titles. Their championship rate of 29.41% is not just the best in IPL history - it is the kind of number that looks invented.

What makes CSK genuinely singular is not just the titles. It is the conversion. They turn playoff seasons into finals with a frequency unmatched by anyone else. One in every three seasons ends in a championship. That is repeatability at a level RCB has yet to touch, for all their recent success.

Mumbai Indians occupy the same tier for different reasons. Five titles, the most wins in IPL history at 157 across 291 matches, a win percentage of 53.95%, and the IPL's most clearly defined dynasty period - 2013 to 2020, five titles in eight years. Where CSK built a model on relentless consistency, MI built a peak of sheer dominance. Between the two of them, they have everything a franchise legacy needs.

RCB cannot match that volume. Not yet.