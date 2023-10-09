Where does Team India stand in World Cup 2023 points table after decimating Australia by six wickets in opener

Rohit Sharma-led Team India got their World Cup 2023 campaign underway with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai on Sunday. Barring the early hiccup when India were chasing a modest 200 on a slow Chepauk track, the Men In Blue ticked all boxes and dictated the show right from the word go.

Virat Kohli in action(REUTERS)

The action kicked-off with Jasprit Bumrah packing Mitchell Marsh for 0 in his second over. David Warner and Steve Smith then steadied the ship before India's spin trio – Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and R Ashwin – joined the party. They combined to account for six wickets and helped India restrict Australia at 199/10 in 49.3 overs.

India in response were rocked early and were reduced to 2 for 3 in the first two overs. Virat Kohli, who scored 85(116), was then given a lucky reprieve on 12, following which he combined with KL Rahul and added 165 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahul then went on to finish the match and returned unbeaten on 97(115) and was named player of the match. The scintillating show put by both Kohli and Rahul helped India complete the chase in 41.2 overs, helping their side earn those valuable two points and a boost in net run-rate (NRR), which could prove handy given the tournament is being played in a round-robin format.

If we look at the points table, India currently occupy the fifth position.

ICC World Cup 2023: Points table after India vs Australia clash

New Zealand, who take on Netherlands on Monday sit at the top after their resounding nine-wicket victory over defending champions England. The Black Caps will hope for a similar outcome against minnows in Hyderabad, who will look to open their account in the showpiece event.

If we look at the other teams, who currently sit above India are South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

South Africa, currently second, also produced a strong show in their opener against Sri Lanka and piled a massive 428/5 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka did put up a fight but could only manage 326/10 in 44.5 overs.

Pakistan too started their campaign with an 81-run victory over Netherlands, however, their performance was far from best.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in a low-scoring affair.

