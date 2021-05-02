IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: In Match 29 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings will match up against Delhi Capitals. PBKS defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match and will be upbeat after snapping their losing streak. They would be facing a tough challenger in Delhi Capital, who have been in good form during the tournament. The only matches DC have lost this year have been decided in the last over.

Here’s all you need to know about PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (May 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs DC online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

