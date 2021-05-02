IPL 2021: DC Predicted XI vs PBKS - Pant likely to make two tactical changes

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday as they look to continue their climb to the top of the table. PBKS will coming on the back of a sensational win over Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be high on confidence. DC captain Rishabh Pant, despite winning the previous contest against Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to make a couple of tactical changes.

Here is our predicted XI for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings:

Prithvi Shaw: Young Prithvi Shaw roared back to form against Kolkata Knight Riders. He is a match-winner on his day.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been toppled by KL Rahul in the race for Orange Cap. He will be eager to get it back.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is likely to be DC's no. 3 with Steve Smith, who did not even come to bat in the previous game against KKR, expected to sit down.

Rishabh Pant (Capt/WK): Rishabh Pant's captaincy has come into question, and the responsibilities appear to be playing on his head. But Delhi are still winning. Imagine, if Pant was given a free hand.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer showcased against RCB that he can turn the game around at any point in time. He has cemented his position in the team.

Chris Woakes: Chris Woakes is expected to get back into the side as Delhi look to bolster their bowling attack. He can also hit a few big hits.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel's form has continued in the IPL and he is a key player in the bowling attack.

Lalit Yadav: Lalit Yadav, who registered figures of 2/13 in 3 overs, is expected to get another match against PBKS.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has not been in the best of forms, but he still may get one more match before DC thinktank start thinking about replacing him with Anrich Nortje.

Amit Mishra: With Woakes coming in the team as another fast bowling option, DC can sit out Ishant Sharma who was expensive against KKR and bring in leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who has a knack of breaking partnerships.

Avesh Khan: Young Avesh Khan has been a discovery this season and he will be a key player for the team.

DC Predicted XI PBKS: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan